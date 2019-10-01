13 injured after portion of old pier collapses in Kerala

A portion of an old pier near here collapsed Tuesday late evening, injuring 13 persons, police said. The incident occurred at 7.30 when people were witnessing the sunset on the pier. "Despite warning, people were on the dilapidated sea bridge. A portion of it collapsed, injuring 13 of them," police said.

Three of the injured were shifted to a medical college here, while the rest was given medical assistance, they said. Higher officials of the district, including the Collector, are leading the rescue operation, they said.

The search is still on to ensure that no one is stuck under the debris, police said.

