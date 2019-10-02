Police seek permission to attach property of SP's Kairana MLA

Police have sought permission from a court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district to initiate property attachment proceedings against absconding SP MLA Nahid Hasan, who was booked for misbehaving with an officer and driving a vehicle without valid documents, officials said on Wednesday. The court has fixed October 5 as the date for hearing on the police's application, they said.

According to Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, the Kairana MLA was facing a non-bailable warrant and had not yet surrendered in the court. On September 9, the officer had stopped Hasan's SUV for checking but he allegedly misbehaved with him.

Later, it was found that the MLA's vehicle was not registered, Kumar said.

