Patnaik announces BJD's social service wing on Gandhi Jayanti

BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that the party will have a social service wing to focus on environment, blood donation and health. Patnaik said this while launching the party's annual 'Jan Sampark Padajatra' at Kargil Road here.

The 'Jan Sampark Padajatra' is an annual people outreach programme of the party. "As a mark of respect towards Mahatma Gandhi, the BJD will start a social service wing.

"It (social service wing) will focus on plantation, environment, blood donation and health assistance. Our objective will be to make Odisha clean and green and people of the state healthy," the BJD president said. Patnaik also lauded the party's 'Jiban Bindu' programme under which blood donation camps are organised across the state.

So far 3 lakh units of blood have been collected under the programme that helped save many lives, he said. "The movement has become stronger with participation of about 10 lakh people, the chief minister said.

Noting that the social service wing was very close to his heart, Patnaik called upon the youth to give this programme the shape of a movement like the 'Jiban Bindu' programme. He said, the BJD's social service wing should work as a symbol of Mahatma Gandhi's service for the downtrodden.

On the occasion, Patnaik told party men that they would get an opportunity to meet the people across the state through the 'padajatra' programme. "First, try to understand the problems of people while meeting them and then inform them about the good work of the BJD government," Patnaik told party workers.

The BJD's 'Jan Sampark Padajatra' will continue till October 11..

