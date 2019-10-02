35 kg of gold jewels looted from showroom of popular chain in

Unidentified masked men decamped with about 35 kg of gold ornaments from the showroom of a popular chain of jewellery here, police said on Wednesday. The heist came to light Wednesday morning when the employees opened the showroom, police said.

A CCTV grab showed the presence of two masked men inside the showroom in the wee hours, and police have formed special teams to nab the culprits. A hole was found drilled in a wall, apparently to help the burglars gain entry into the showroom, police said.

While police did not reveal the value of the gold, they said around 35 kg of the precious metal was missing, indicating it could cost a few crores of rupees. Senior police officials visited the spot.

The Chennai-headquartered jewellery has branches in other towns of Tamil Nadu, besides in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh..

