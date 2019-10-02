Couple swept away at Bandstand seashore, woman rescued

A 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend were washed away during high tide at a seashore in the city on Wednesday, the police said. While the woman was rescued by local fishermen and the police, search was on for her boyfriend.

The incident took place at the Bandra Bandstand around noon, said a fire brigade official. Priti Gupta and her friend were sitting on rocks some 100 to 150 feet away from shore when the waves carried them off, he said.

Some fishermen in the vicinity and the police managed to rescue Gupta, but her friend was still missing, he added. Navy divers and Coast Guard personnel have been requested to join the search, the fire official said..

