Rajnath Singh takes part in 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' here on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday. Singh, along with party workers and office bearers, walked from the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj to the statue of Maharana Pratap in Hussainganj.

UP cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak was also present with the Union minister. Party workers raised slogans of 'Vande Mataram' as they marched from Hazratganj to Hussainganj.

In a tweet, Rajnath Singh said, "Expressed commitment towards people regarding cleanliness and environment protection on the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In cleanliness resides God. Cleanliness is not only necessary for health, but also necessary for development." PTI NAV IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)