Runaway murder convict arrested after eight years

A murder convict who had jumped parole eight years ago was arrested by the Thane police's crime branch on Wednesday. Darshan Hiru Shivdasani, who was absconding since 2011, was arrested near the Check Naka here, senior police inspector Jairaj Ranavare said.

On April 5, 2008, a sessions court awarded life imprisonment to Shivdasani for the murder of Payal Ganatra, his second wife. While serving the sentence at the Nashik Central Jail, he got 30-day parole on September 8, 2011. However, he never returned to the jail, and a case for jumping parole was registered against him under section 224 of the IPC.

In the meanwhile, Shivdasani changed his name and lived in Hyderabad and Delhi. On Wednesday the police got a tip-off that he was going to be in the city, and Unit 5 of the crime branch nabbed him, Ranavare said.

Shivdasani, a real estate agent, was convicted of strangling and stabbing his wife. According to the prosecution, he had married another woman without divorcing Payal, and was afraid that she might tell his new wife about his existing marriage..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)