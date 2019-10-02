Avalanche dam surpluses, flood alert issued

A flood alert was on Wednesday issued to people living in low-lying areas downstream the Avalanche dam in Nilgiris district, ahead of release of water from the reservoir which has reached its capacity. Nilgiris district Collector Innocent Divya issued the alert and advised people in low-lying areas to move to safer places.

As a result of moderate to heavy rains for the last few days almost all the dams in the district were filling up, she said in a release. With Avalanche dam reaching full capacity, the district administration, considering the safety of the dam decided to release 450 cusecs of water on Wednesday night.

People living in low-lying areas like Kundah and Pilloor were advised to move to safer places..

