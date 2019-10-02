J-K guv takes part in plastic waste collection drive in Srinagar

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik took part in a plastic waste collection drive in Srinagar under the 'Swachhata hi Seva' campaign on Wednesday. Malik along with his advisors and senior officers flagged off a mega rally led by Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary for generating awareness about eradicating single-use plastic.

Later, he participated in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' event organised by the departments of housing and urban development, rural development and panchayati raj, and the Srinagar district administration. All the participants, including panches and sarpanches, safai karamcharis, employees of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, took a pledge of ensuring cleanliness and do 'shramdaan' or voluntary work to collect plastic waste and raise awareness about it.

The employees of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, including sanitation workers were felicitated on the occasion. A number of announcements were made by the governor, including provision of full health and life insurance and making houses available to them at affordable prices.

Paying tribute to the Father of the nation, Malik said, "The most befitting tribute that can be paid to Mahatma Gandhi, for whom cleanliness was next to godliness, is that we ensure our surroundings are clean." PTI AB NSD NSD

