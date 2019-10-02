Humanism is the core of nationalism: Senthil

Humanism and non-violence are the core tenets of nationalism propagated by Mahatma Gandhi, which appears to be lacking in the country in the present circumstances, former Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil said on Wednesday. Senthil, who resigned recently reportedly due to some pressures he had to face in service, was delivering a talk on 'Bapu and Nationalism' organised by Samadarshi Vedike here as part of the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

He said he had tried to do everything in life based on the ideas and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, the only person who can be called the Father of the Nation. He said in these testing times, citizens are being asked to prove their nationalism by chanting slogans in praise of Bharat Mata or through some other means.

"From the day I resigned from civil service, I am being called an anti-national," he said. Mahatma Gandhi did not come up with the idea of nationalism overnight, but through many experiences in his personal and political life, he said.

For Gandhi, nationalism meant people should not be discriminated on the lines of caste and religion and the unity of the country should be protected while accepting diversity, he added. Later talking to reporters, Senthil said his resignation had not yet been accepted by the government.

"It is left to the government as I have done my job," he said..

