Two people were injured in aleopard attack in Akola district of Maharashtra on Wednesday,a forest official said

A leopard, around two and a half years old, attackedMohammad Adanan (15) and Mohhmmad Husen (45) in Mominpura areain Balaapur town in the district around 4 am

The animal was subsequently captured and released intoforest after medical examination, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)