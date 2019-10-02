UP: Six more deaths in rain-related incidents

Six more people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state, an UP government official said on Wednesday. With this, the number of total deaths has gone up to 117.

Of the six deaths reported on Wednesday, three died in a house collapse due to heavy rainfall in Amethi. One person sustained injuries.

One person died on Tuesday in Kaushambi in a roof collapse. Two deaths took place on September 30 in Pratapgarh, when a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Over 2,300 kutcha houses have been damaged in the state. The bulk of the damage was reported from Sultanpur, where 2,197 houses were destroyed.

In Barabanki, 172 houses were destroyed due to rain. Meanwhile, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Ballia.

The Kwano river is also flowing above the danger mark in Chandradeep Ghat in Gonda. However, the UP government official said both the rivers had started receding.

