Assam Governor & CM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary and said Gandhian philosophy is more relevant in the present-day situation. He said Gandhi ji had proved that even a non-violent movement can dislodge a powerful empire.

Referring to large-scale violence that the present day global order is facing at the moment, the governor at a function here said that Gandhi ji's weapon of non-violence is mightier than the so called chemical warfare and in order to achieve any agenda, people, groups, countries should resort to non-violence. Mukhi also said that Gandhian philosophy is more relevant in the present day situation which can solve any problem.

He also said that Gandhi ji was the person who led a successful non-violent revolution to free India from British colonial rule and fought hard to rid Indian society of the age-old and deep-rooted prejudice against untouchability. In a move to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion, Mukhi announced a blanket ban on the single-use plastic at Raj Bhavan campus here.

The governor also said that the ban on the single use plastic in Raj Bhavan campus will have a cascading effect as he advocated for every pocket of the society to lead the way for a plastic free state. Paying his tribute at an official function here, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that people from all sections of the society must join hands to maintain peace, harmony, brotherhood and unity so that Mahatma Gandhi's dream of an ideal state or a 'Ram Rajya' could be realised.

He also said that 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil Gandhi ji's vision of a clean and green India had taken the shape of a mass movement. Sonowal inaugurated the newly constructed Gandhi Udyan built under Guwahati Smart City Project for a total cost of Rs 3 crore at the Gandhi Mandap in the city.

Later Sonowal attended a function at the Khadi and Village Industries Board and laid the foundation stone of a multi-purpose complex of the board on the occasion. Saying that Khadi Board had depicted a robust picture of its potential by doing business worth Rs 1 crore, Sonowal urged the board to focus on producing more khadi products and make the people aware about using khadi instead of plastic.

