The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) declared three more candidates forthe October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday

Ayesha Mohammed Qazi will contest from Miraj, SyedTaher Hussain Moinuddin from Ahmedpur and Zahid Ibrahim Shaikhfrom Hadapsar, a party release said

The party has so far announed 27 candidates for thestate polls.

