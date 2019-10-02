International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Assam, 2 arrested

PTI Barpeta
Updated: 02-10-2019 21:58 IST
Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Assam, 2 arrested

Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh wasseized in lower Assam's Barpeta district and two personsarrested in this connection on Wednesday, police said

A team led by the Officer-in-Charge of Barpeta policestation Debananda Das arrested two persons at Simlaguri areaand seized four packets of brown sugar from their possession,the police said

The two were identified as Sarjul Islam and ImranDewan of Bhari area, police said adding, their scooter andmobile handset were also seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019