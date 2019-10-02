Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Assam, 2 arrested

Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh wasseized in lower Assam's Barpeta district and two personsarrested in this connection on Wednesday, police said

A team led by the Officer-in-Charge of Barpeta policestation Debananda Das arrested two persons at Simlaguri areaand seized four packets of brown sugar from their possession,the police said

The two were identified as Sarjul Islam and ImranDewan of Bhari area, police said adding, their scooter andmobile handset were also seized.

