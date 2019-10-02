International Development News
Development News Edition
35-yr-old man involved in multiple snatching, robbery cases arrested

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 02-10-2019 22:49 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A 35-year-old man involved in multiple snatching and robbery cases has been arrested here, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Rajan, is a resident of Jahangir Puri, they said.

On Monday, police got a tip-off and arrested Rajan near the CBD Ground, Park Plaza, a senior police officer said, adding that one countrymade pistol and two live cartridges were found in his possession. Interrogation revealed that the accused was previously involved in several cases, including those under NDPS Act and Arms Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
