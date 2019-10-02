35 kg of gold jewels looted from showroom of popular chain of jewelry

Three unidentified masked men decamped with about 35 kg of gold ornaments from the showroom of a popular chain of jewelry, police said on Wednesday. The heist came to light Wednesday morning when the employees opened the showroom, police said.

They said a CCTV grab showed two masked men entering the showroom in the wee hours through a hole drilled on a wall and special teams had been formed to nab the culprits. The daring burglary had been carried out even as six night watchmen were on duty in front of the showroom, police said.

While police did not reveal the value of the gold, they said around 35 kg of the precious metal was missing, indicating it could cost a few crores of rupees. City police commissioner A Amalraj and other top officials visited the spot and also saw the CCTV footage which showed two masked men leisurely removing the jewels, police said.

They said one person could have collected the gold jewels by waiting outside the shop. The burglars had thrown chilli powder near the shop to divert police sniffer dogs.

One of the owners of the jewelry said "As many as 800 gold and platinum ornaments had been burgled." The Chennai-headquartered jewellery has branches in other towns of Tamil Nadu, besides in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

