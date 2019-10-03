Education dept official held while taking bribe from student

An official of the education department has been arrested by the anti-corruption bureau of Thane Police for allegedly accepting a bribe from a student. The accused was identified as Hirman Mali, an education inspector.

The student had got admission to a junior college for std XI, but he wanted to switch to a college near his house, an ACB release said here. Mali allegedly told him that he can manage that if the boy paid him Rs 5,000.

The student filed a complaint, after which the ACB laid a trap and Mali was allegedly caught red-handed while taking the money at his office on Tuesday. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)