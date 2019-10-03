UP floods: River Mandakini in spate, locals dissatisfied with relief measures

Severe widespread water-logging caused by incessant rains has thrown normal life out of gear in various parts of Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot with river Mandakini flowing in full spate. Due to continuous rains in Chitrakoot, the water level of the Mandakini river has reached the danger mark and it continues to rise, officials said.

Taking cognisance of the situation, the district administration has issued an alert asking people and traders along the river to vacate the shops and houses. Also, rescue teams have also been deployed by the administration. With floodwaters entering residential areas, locals have been moving to other places with their luggage. Some locals living near the banks of the river said their houses and over 1,000 shops have been submerged.

However, people claimed that they are not receiving any aid from the district administration and arranging food and other relief materials for themselves on their own. "Flood level is increasing. Normal life of people has been severely affected and many places in Ramghat are submerged in floodwater. We are arranging everything own our own. No one has come forward to help us," a local said.

"People are in a panic as they have lost their houses and shops. The administration has not informed whether the situation will get worse or not," another local said. One of the villagers said that yesterday a car drowned in water, however, the officials inside it were rescued. (ANI)

