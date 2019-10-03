Man goes missing from Jammu railway station

The railway police has launched an operation to trace a man who had gone missing from the Jammu railway station, officials said on Thursday. Surinder Kumar, hailing from Vijaypur belt of Samba district, had gone missing from Jammu railway station on September 25, they said, adding that a case has been registered in this connection.

An operation has been launched to trace him, police said. A look out notice has also been flashed by the General Railway police (GRP) seeking help from the people to trace him, they said.

