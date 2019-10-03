Lawyer, aide killed by nephew and others during family quarrel

A 57-year-old lawyer and his aide were allegedly killed by his nephew and other family members over a land dispute in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, the police said on Thursday. Advocate Sambhaji Take and his aide Santosh Ghune (37) were killed at Jeur Haibati village in Newase tehsil on Wednesday afternoon.

Two others, identified as Ravindra Gosavi and Ashok Shinde, who were accompanying Take were injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Newase, a police official said. Take, resident of Bhingar in Ahmednagar district, was a reputed criminal defence lawyer.

He visited his farm at Jeur Haibati on Wednesday where he had a heated argument over a land dispute with his elder brother Shivaji Take, the official said. Shivaji's son Sharad (36), Sharad's wife and his mother also got involved in the altercation.

All four, allegedly, set upon Sambhaji and his aides with sticks. Sharad allegedly picked up an axe and attacked Sambhaji and Ghune. Both collapsed on the spot.

Gosavi and Shinde sustained injuries. All of them were rushed to a hospital, but Sambhaji Take and Ghune were declared dead before admission. A case of murder was registered against Sharad Take, his father Shivaji and the two women at Newase police station, and except Shivaji all others have been arrested, the official said..

