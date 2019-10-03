Two of family commit suicide over poverty in TN

Driven by poverty, two members of a family committed suicide by consuming poison on Thursday, while an equal number are battling for life at a hospital in the district, police said. Unable to cope up with penury, the family members including three girls took the extreme step at their residence in Bodinayakanur on Wednesday night, they said.

The mother of the children and one of the girls were being treated at the government hospital, where their condition was stated to be critical. The family fell into dire straits after the bread winner died, police said.

A case has been registered..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)