Envoys of 5 countries present credentials to President Kovind

The envoys of five countries, including those of France, Denmark and the European Union (EU), on Thursday presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The other Ambassadors included those of Mexico and Kazakhstan, an official statement from President's Secretariat said.

The envoys who presented their credentials were the Ambassador of Denmark Freddy Svane, the Ambassador of France Emannuel Lenain, the Ambassador of the European Union Ugo Astuto, the Ambassador of Mexico Federico Salas Lotfe and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev. (ANI)

