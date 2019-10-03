Fire breaks out at shopping mall

A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Salt Lake area in the northern fringes of the city Thursday afternoon. The mall was evacuated and there was no report of any casualty, a fire department official said.

At least nine fire tenders have been rushed to the shopping centre beside Baisahkhi housing estate in Sector II of Salt Lake. "The source of fire is the basement of the mall. We are trying to reach the source. We have evacuated the entire shopping mall," the official said.

Disaster management teams also reached the spot..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)