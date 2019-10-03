Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5.30 pm. CAL 1 WB-PUJA-TMC-BJP TMC-BJP slugfest on Durga puja turf Kolkata: The BJP-TMC turf war in Bengal has intensified this festive season, with the two parties leaving no stone unturned to outsmart each other in controlling the city's big-ticket Durga pujas and reach out to as many people as possible during the five-day gala.

CAL 3 BH-RAIN (R) Bihar rain death toll soars to 73, many areas inundated even after a week Patna: The death toll in rain-related incidents in Bihar soared to 73 on Thursday even as forces involved in relief and rescue operations fished out rotting corpses from water-logged areas in several places. LGC 1 WB-COURT-SARADHA-KUMAR Saradha scam: Kumar surrenders before city court, granted bail Kolkata: Appearing in public after nearly three weeks, former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Thursday surrendered before the Alipore Court here, which then granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each in connection with the Saradha chit-fund scam case.

LGC 2 AS-COURT-DEATH Death sentence to Assam man for raping, murdering 2 women; dumping bodies in train toilets Sivasagar: A sessions court here on Thursday awarded death sentence to Bikash Das for raping two women before murdering them and dumping their bodies in train toilets last year. CES 1 MG-DURGA PUJA Meghalaya Durga Puja committees urged to shun plastic Shillong: The Central Puja Committee (CPC) of Meghalaya has issued an advisory to all the Durga Puja committees in the state asking them to shun the use of plastic during the festivities.

CES 2 WB-DURGA PUJA Kolkata Durga puja themed on refugees amid fear over NRC Kolkata: At a time when panic over National Register of Citizens (NRC) has gripped several parts of West Bengal, a community Durga puja committee in the city has chosen "refugees" as its theme this year. CES 3 MN-EARTHQUAKE Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Manipur, two injured Imphal: At least two persons were injured in Manipur after an earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale hit the state on Thursday morning, police said.

