Over 140 kg of illegal firecrackers seized from Dwarka, one held

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and over 140 kg of illegal firecrackers were seized from his possession in Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said. The accused was identified as Deepak, a resident of Mohan Garden, they added.

"Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Milap Nagar and the accused was arrested. He was found in possession of eight bags of illegal firecrackers weighing around 146 kg," a senior police officer said. A case was registered in this regard, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he worked as a driver and part-time hawker. He had kept the firecrackers hidden in Haryana and had brought those to the city in view of the forthcoming festival season, the police said.

