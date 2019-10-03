International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Landslip kills construction firm employee in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

PTI Gopeshwar
Updated: 03-10-2019 19:57 IST
Landslip kills construction firm employee in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A landslip in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district killed an employee of a construction firm engaged in road widening work on Badrinath highway as part of an all weather road project on Thursday. Lakshmi Prasad, 52, was killed after being hit by the debris of a landslip falling from a hillside near Baidanu on Badrinath highway, an official at Karnaprayag police station said.

Road widening work under all weather road project was going on along the highway when the incident occurred, he said. Prasad belonged to Hillways Construction Company and was deputed to control traffic in the area, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019