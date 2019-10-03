Constable attacked by land encroachers succumbs to injuries

The constable who was allegedly attacked by land encroachers at Kherauna village here died at the Lucknow trauma centre on Thursday, police said. Constable Jitendra Maurya (45) had suffered serious injuries when he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Tuesday by one Amit Kori, when he along with another Constable Raj Babu had gone there to nab those who had encorached up government land, SP Dr Khyati Garg told PTI.

The seriously injured policeman was referred to the trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries today, she said. The district magistrate had directed the Kotwali police to nab those encroaching upon the government land in the village.

Amit Kori and his wife Poonam Kori had allegedly attacked the constables with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused had been arrested along with the weapon used in the crime, the SP added.

