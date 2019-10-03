AP: Atmakur residents agitate against govt liquor shop in locality

Tense situation prevailed at a newly set up government liquor shop at AC colony in Atmakur town on Thursday.

Residents of the colony agitated against the setting up of liquor shop in a residential area, which lead to a verbal altercation between them and the police.

Police arrested YSRCP district SC cell president K Venkateswarlu and Vijay Kumar in this regard and shifted them to the police station. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi residents worried over growing incidents of snatching, attacks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)