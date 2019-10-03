Chief justices to seven high courts appointed

Chief Justices were appointed to seven high courts on Thursday, the Law Ministry said. Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Similarly, Justice Ajai Lamba, a judge of the Allahabad HC, has been elevated as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. Justice Indrajt Mahanty, a judge of the Bombay High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice in Rajasthan.

Justice A Mani Kumar, a judge of the Madras HC, has been elevated as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. Similarly, Justice L N Swamy, a judge in the Karnataka HC, has been elevated as Chief Justice of the the Himachal Pradesh HC. Justice J K Maheshwari, a judge of the Madhya Pradesh HC, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh HC.

Justice A K Goswami, a judge in the Gauhati High Court, has been elevated as Chief Justice of the Sikkim HC. Meanwhile, Justices Biswanath Sommader, P V Sanjay Kumar and Vivek Agarwal of the high courts of Calcutta, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh have been posted to the high courts of Allahabad, Punjab and Haryana and Allahabad, respectively.

Recently, Justices V Ramasubramanian, Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy took oath as judges of the Supreme Court. Prior to their elevation, they were Chief Justices of the high courts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan, and Kerala, respectively.

