Man attempts self-immolation at collector office, hospitalised

A man from Nalasopara in the district tried to end his life by setting himself on fire on the premises of the district collector office on Thursday, police said. The man, identified as Ganesh Bhor, suffered grievous injuries in the incident and was admitted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai, district police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

"The incident took place around 4 pm. The exact reason behind his move is yet to be known," he added. According to sources, Bhor had been duped by a builder in Nalasopara. He had visited the collector office a number of times recently to "seek justice". However, since he did not get any help, he decided to take the extreme step..

