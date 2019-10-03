Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan's UNSTAIN campaign to spread awareness among women about sanitary napkins

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan on Thursday launched a movement called 'UNSTAIN', a nationwide initiative to spread awareness among rural women about sanitary napkins. Haasan launched the movement at the Russian Cultural Centre auditorium here in the presence of other party leaders and workers.

The sanitary napkins are bio-degradable with layers of cotton and are named 'K'. Speaking on the occasion, Haasan said: "The idea is to reach out to as many people as possible. We have started the movement here. Let us take it all over India." (ANI)

