DRI seizes 6.5 kg opium paste, two held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 6.5 kg of opium paste from two persons travelling in a bus near West Bengal's Siliguri town, a DRI official said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials apprehended the two persons from a bus coming from Guwahati in the early hours of October 2 and recovered seven packets of opium paste, a scheduled drug under the NDPS Act, from their possession.

Both the persons have been arrested under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded to judicial custody, the officer said. The two arrested persons have confessed during interrogation that they had received the material from Guwahati and were supposed to hand over to some person in Jammu, the officer added..

