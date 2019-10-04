Rajasthan: Last rites of 3-yr-old tiger conducted in Sawai Madhopur

'Veeru' a three-year-old tiger, who died of critical injuries sustained in a territorial fight last week with another tiger, was given its last rites by the staff of the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve at the Aama Ghat here on Friday. The tiger T-109 or Veeru was discovered in a severely injured and dehydrated state on September 30, after it scuffled with another tiger in the forest allegedly over forest territory.

"We found him after three-four days after the fight. As per the preliminary report, he died of blood loss as the tiger was severely injured and had a lot of blood loss till the time we found him. The real reason can only be asserted after a post mortem," Manoj Parashar, CISF official, told ANI. Rajiv Garg, veterinary doctor, who performed the post-mortem said: "The tiger died because of severe blood-loss and dehydration. He has around 40-50 injury marks on his body. Due to the fight between the two tigers and late discovery of the injured tiger caused his death. Unfortunately, we could not save him." (ANI)

