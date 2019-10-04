Student-volunteer hit on the head during hammer throw event

A plus-one student suffered a serious head injury on Friday after being accidentally hit during a hammer throw during a junior athletic meet in nearby Pala, organisers said. Abel Johnson, who was a volunteer, was struck when one of the competitors threw the hammer, a heavy iron ball, at the Synthetic Stadium, they said.

A student of the St Thomas Higher Secondary School, Johnson was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital here and being treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital, they said. He was hit by the iron ball when he was reportedly removing a javelin on the other side of the ground..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)