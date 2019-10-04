International Development News
Student-volunteer hit on the head during hammer throw event

PTI Kochi
Updated: 04-10-2019 16:59 IST
A plus-one student suffered a serious head injury on Friday after being accidentally hit during a hammer throw during a junior athletic meet in nearby Pala, organisers said. Abel Johnson, who was a volunteer, was struck when one of the competitors threw the hammer, a heavy iron ball, at the Synthetic Stadium, they said.

A student of the St Thomas Higher Secondary School, Johnson was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital here and being treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital, they said. He was hit by the iron ball when he was reportedly removing a javelin on the other side of the ground..

COUNTRY : India
