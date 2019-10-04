Centre grants remission on Gandhi Jayanti under special scheme

The Central government on October 2 granted special remission in the third phase to the specific categories of convicted prisoners who have consistently maintained good conduct during their term in prisons, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, officials said. Several hundred prisoners, convicted of offences other than murder, rape and corruption, will be released from jails across India

The prisoners were considered for special remission and released in three phases. In phase-I, the prisoners were released on October 2, 2018. In phase-II, the prisoners were released on April 6, 2019. In phase-III, the prisoners were released on October 2, 2019. The categories of prisoners who have consistently maintained overall good conduct and were eligible for special remission are - Women convicts of 55 years of age and above, who have completed 50% of their actual sentence period (i.e. without counting the period of general remission earned by them), Transgender convicts of 55 years of age and above, who have completed 50% of their actual sentence period (i.e. without counting the period of general remission earned by them), Male convicts of 60 years of age and above, who have completed 50% of their actual sentence period (i.e. without counting the period of general remission earned by them), Physically challenged/disabled convicts with 70% disability and more (duly certified by a Medical Board) who have completed 50% of their actual sentence period (i.e. without counting the general period of remission earned by them), Terminally ill convicts (duly certified by a Medical Board) and Convicted prisoners who have completed two-third (66%) of their actual sentence period (i.e. without counting the period of general remission earned by them).

The special remission is not granted to persons convicted of an offence for which the sentence is the death penalty or whose death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment. A State Level Committee was formed to scrutinize cases and recommend remissions. (ANI)

