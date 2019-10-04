International Development News
UP: Scooty-driver claims to receive fine for not wearing seat-belt

A scooty-driver was allegedly issued an e-challan of Rs 100 here for not wearing a seat belt while driving.

ANI Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 04-10-2019 17:55 IST
Praveen Kumar with the copy of e-challan issued to him by the traffic police in Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"I was issued a challan in March and I had no information in this regard. I had lost papers of my scooty and when I went to the transport office to get a duplicate copy, I was informed that I have been issued a challan for not wearing a seat belt, while I driving my scooty," Praveen Kumar told ANI on Thursday.

He also claimed that when he went to the Regional Transport Office to get it cancelled, he was asked to pay the challan. (ANI)

