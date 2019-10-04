International Development News
Development News Edition
Elderly couple hacked to death by nephew

PTI Amethi
Updated: 04-10-2019 17:58 IST
Elderly couple hacked to death by nephew

An elderly couple was hacked to death over a property dispute at Gayan village under the Shivratanganj police station on Friday afternoon, police said.

Wajid Hussain (65) and his wife Sameena (60) were hacked to death by their nephew Munawwar Ali with a sharp-edged weapon, Additional SP Dayaram said.

The couple was killed over a property dispute, the ASP said. The accused is on the run and efforts are on to trace him, he added.

READ MORE ON : couple police station SP ASP
COUNTRY : India
