INLD announces second list of 17 candidates for Haryana Assembly polls

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Friday released its second list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls scheduled to be held on October 21. The names of the candidates were finalised here at a meeting of party's Election Committee held under the chairmanship of former chief minister and party veteran Om Prakash Chautala.

The party has named 81 candidates so far. In the list, the party has fielded Satinder Toni from Kalka, Sushma Chaudhary from the reserved constituency Sadhaura, Sonika Gill from reserved constituency Nilokheri, Rajpal Saini from Tohana, Suman Sivach from Fatehabad and Anil Kathpalia from Bhiwani. Out of 81 candidates, the INLD has given tickets to 15 women.

The party had on Wednesday announced their first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. They have fielded women candidates from at least 12 seats in the first list. Party senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala will be contesting from Ellenabad constituency.

In 2014, the BJP had come to power in Haryana for the first time, restricting the INLD to just 15 seats. The upcoming elections will be conducted on October 21, while counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

