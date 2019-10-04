Maoists kill two policemen in Jharkhand

Two police personnel were killed on Friday when Maoists opened fire on security forces in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, a senior police officer said. Acting on a tip-off that members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group have gathered near Dassam falls, between Bundu and Namkum, a team of Jharkhand Jaguar personnel had rushed to the area around 4 am, Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena told PTI.

"Even before the team could act, the Maoists opened fire, injuring two of our personnel. While one was declared brought dead at the hospital, another succumbed to his injuries during treatment," he said. The security forces retaliated but there was no report of any casualty from the other side, Meena said, adding search operations are under way.

The deceased policemen have been identified as Akhilesh Ram and Khonjan Kumar Mahto. Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Raghubar Das vowed to root out Naxalism from the state.

"The Naxalites are fighting their last battle. The government will not go soft on Naxalites. The martyrdom of our securitymen will not go in vain. The government will always stand by the families of the martyrs," the CM added..

