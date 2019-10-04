PM announces relief for accident victims' kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced relief in the form of ex-gratia payment to the kin of those killed and people injured in recent road accidents in Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi had announced to extend a monetary support of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the recent road accidents in Banaskantha (Gujarat), Jind (Haryana) and Jodhpur (Rajasthan).

Twenty-one persons were killed in the Gujarat mishap, while the death toll was 10 and 16 in Jind and Jodhpur respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)