BJP accuses Delhi govt of stalling flyover work in Narela-Bawana

The Delhi BJP accused the AAP government in the national capital on Friday of "stalling" work on a flyover-cum-road overbridge in the Narela-Bawana area. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of delaying permission to fell trees due to "political ill will" towards the BJP-led Centre, leading to stalling of the work on the flyover.

Gupta told a press conference that the project, which was 80-per cent completed, was stalled as the permission to cut trees was yet to come. "The DDA has already allocated 30 acres of land in Narela to the Delhi government for afforestation and paid the required charges of Rs 55,000 for each tree to be removed and completing all other formalities. But the file for the removal of trees is held up for four months in Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot's office," he alleged.

No reaction was immediately available from Gahlot. Gupta said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the area, along with locals, would launch an agitation if the government failed to provide the necessary permissions for the completion of the flyover.

"The Delhi government is stalling the work on the flyover by sitting over permissions. The project will benefit lakhs of people in Narela and Bawana by giving them relief from traffic congestion and pollution," he said. The flyover was expected to provide a barrier-free access over one of the busiest railway tracks in the Ambala-Delhi section to those travelling through National Highway-1 to Bawana Industrial Area, Gupta said.

The project was part of Urban Extension Road-1 and 2 and would connect the area to Dwarka, he added.

