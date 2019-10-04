Odisha orders premature retirement to 4 officers, dismisses 1

Odisha Government Friday ordered premature retirement of four senior officers and dismissed another after they were found to have indulged in corrupt practices, officials said. Odisha Administrative Service(OAS) officer Pradeep Kumar Behera who is the tehsildar of Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj district was dismissed, they said.

He was earlier arrested in a corruption case and convicted by a vigilance court. These four officers are Dilip Kumar Nag, the deputy commissioner of excise, Basant Kumar Behera, regional transport officer, Sarat Chandra Panda, the deputy conservator of forest and Ashok Kumar Majhi, the assistant civil supplies officer.

The vigilance wing of Odisha Police has already registered cases against all the five officers under Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said. The government action came few days after the state government issued a circular to initiate action against corrupt and inefficient officials to ensure efficiency in administration, the officials said..

