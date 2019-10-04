Policeman fires at wife, shoots self dead later in Punjab

A Punjab Armed Police (PAP) ASI shot himself dead with his service pistol after opening fire at his wife here, police said on Friday. ASI Baljit Singh (48), a resident of Mishriwala Village in this border district, was presently posted in the excise department at Talwandi Bhai on deputation, they said.

Police said the relation between Baljit and his wife Charanjeet Kaur (44) had turned sour for the last few months. A few days back, Charanjeet had left home and went to her parents at Kaliawala village, they said.

Baljit had gone to his in-laws house to persuade his wife to come back. On Thursday night, after some heated arguments, Baljit fired three rounds at his wife with his service pistol. The first shot missed her while the other two hit her on the chest, injuring her severely, police said. Thereafter, Baljit killed himself, they said.

Both of them were referred to a private hospital at Moga where Baljit was declared brought dead, while the condition of Charanjeet is said to be critical, police said. Baljit and Charanjeet had two sons -- Kamalpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh. Both are married.

