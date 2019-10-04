Pune gets 43mm rain in 3 hours on Friday

Heavy rains lashed Pune on Friday with fire brigade officials stating that several calls about uprooted trees as well as water-logged roads and complexes were received from the public. The official said calls came in from areas like Kothrud, Karvenagar, Erandwane, Nal Stop, Law College road and some parts of Kalyaninagar.

IMD officials said 43 mm rainfall was recorded between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm in the city on Friday. Light to moderate rains and thunder is likely in the area over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Pune, Maharashtra's second largest city, and adjoining areas had received heavy rain on September 25-26 which left over 20 people dead..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)