MP: In a goof-up, cop advises young children to drink alcohol only after turning 18

Addressing an alcohol prohibition awareness campaign in the city, the Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Malviya advised young children to only drink alcohol after turning 18 years old. "We should not drink alcohol even after we grow up," he said.

"Suppose if someone wants to drink, one can do it only after attaining the age of 18," Malviya advised the children. Malviya's comments drew laughter from the crowd as the legal drinking age across Madhya Pradesh is 21. Quite a few children were in attendance at the event where the Additional Superintendent of Police made the goof-up.

The policeman went on to claim in the video that a poor man is shamed for drinking alcohol because he drinks it on the road while the rich people drink it inside their home. Speaking to men, the cop advised them to drink alcohol discreetly in the confines of their home.

"Firstly don't drink alcohol, but if you do, then drink, finish your dinner, see TV and sleep within half an hour. If you drink this way, children and women in the house will not get affected. Accidents will not happen, brawls will not happen. So if you want to drink, do it discreetly," he said. Malviya further went on to advice women present at the event to abstain from consuming tobacco because it will leave their teeth dirty.

"You (women) should stay away from tobacco. It doesn't matter if you wear gold ornaments, you will look beautiful when your teeth remain clean. We should not consume tobacco because it is bad for health but because we do not want our teeth to look dirty," the cop added. (ANI)

