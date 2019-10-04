Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam frees govt land from encroachers

The Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam on Friday freed a major chunk of its land from encroachers in Hindon Vihar colony, an official said. Over 26,000-metre land was freed from persons who had illegally occupied it, Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Chandra Singh said.

One Devendra Tyagi had illegally grabbed the government land and had rented it out to scrap dealers Shamshudin and Umar for Rs on 5,000 and Rs 2,500 per month respectively, he said. They had built scrap godowns on the land and were using it for hoarding plastic waste, Singh said.

An FIR under sections of IPC was lodged against Tyagi, Shamshudin and Umar for illegally occupying the government land, said Sudhir Sharma, city zone in-charge of the Nagar Nigam. A list of 88 illegal occupants, who have built scrap godowns on the government land, has been handed over to the administration for initiating action against them, the municipal commissioner said.

