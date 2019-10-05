School bus overturns near Pokhran; 18 children, teacher injured

A school bus overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district after the driver lost control over the wheels Saturday morning, injuring 18 children and one teacher, a police official said. The children from St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School of Jaipur were on an educational tour to the district, when the accident happened near Pokhran area.

Police rescued the children with the help of villagers, the official said. All the children are being treated at the district hospital, but the teacher has been referred to a Jodhpur hospital for better care, he said.

Three school buses were part of the tour, carrying a total of 140 children, the official said. "The driver of one of the buses lost control over the wheels and it overturned near a toll plaza in Pokhran," he added.

