Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists protest against lack of funds from centre for flood relief

Pro-Kannada activists on Saturday demonstrated funeral of 25 BJP members of parliament from Karnataka here, protesting against the lack of funds from the centre to combat the flood situation in the state. The activists demanded that relief funds of Rs 1,200 crore that has been released by the centre is not even 10 per cent of the actual losses estimated approximately at Rs 30,000 crore.

"We have decided to protest against the delay in announcing relief funds to flood-affected areas of north Karnataka and other districts. Yesterday, they had announced an interim relief fund of Rs 1,200 crore. But it is not even 10 per cent of the actual loss," Jayaraj Naidu, a pro-Kannada activist said. "They did not even have the courtesy to do a survey. These 25 MPs won in the name of Modi. Is the party more important or the people?" he added.

At least 82 people lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Karnataka ever since heavy rains wreaked havoc in several areas across the state. The maximum deaths occurred in Belagavi, where 19 people lost their lives. According to official data, nine people remain missing in the state. (ANI)

