Tamil Nadu: Mystery boat washed ashore in Rameswaram

A boat washed ashore on Saturday on the Uchipuli beach here without any fishermen, engine or nets.

ANI Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu)
Updated: 05-10-2019 15:53 IST
The damaged boat washed ashore in Rameswaram on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The front of the boat was damaged. Police are investigating whether it belongs to fishermen from nearby localities as such boats are used for fishing in Tuticorin and Kanyakumari areas.

A phone was found in a compartment of the boat. The police are trying to trace the owner for any further leads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
